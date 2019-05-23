PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police have released the identity of the plainclothes detective who shot an unarmed man who was panhandling. Police say the officer is 29-year-old Francis DiGiorgio.
DiGiorgio fired four shots at Joel Johnson, hitting him once in the stomach, through his unmarked patrol car in Kensington Monday night. Police say DiGiorgio told investigators he thought Johnson had a firearm and was going to rob him because he approached the car with his arms extended and hands together.
Surveillance Video Shows Unarmed Man Being Shot By Plainclothes Philadelphia Police Officer In Kensington
Johnson remains in the hospital after undergoing surgery. Relatives say Johnson has a mental disability and a misunderstanding nearly cost him his life.
DiGiorgio, who is assigned to the East Detectives Division, is on desk duty as the investigation continues.