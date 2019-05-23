BREAKING:Tornado Touched Down In Bucks County Sunday Night, Uprooting Trees And Damaging Camping Trailers
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
By Stephanie Ballesteros
Filed Under:Gritty, InstaStory, Local, Local TV, Talkers


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Gritty is once again being recognized for being one of the best in the business. The Philadelphia Flyers mascot took home the “Best in Sports Social Media” award at the 12th annual Sports Business Awards.

CREDIT: 12th annual Sports Business Awards.

The awards ceremony held Wednesday night in New York City recognizes and celebrates those in the business of sports.

The furry orange monster took the stage to accept his award, and even made a “Game of Thrones” reference while holding a sign that read “Pour one out for my Dragon Queen.”

CREDIT: 12th annual Sports Business Awards.

Others nominated in the “Best in Sports Social Media” category included “Friday Night Stripes”: Adidas/Intersport/Twitter, JuJu Smith-Schuster and the WWE.

Stephanie Ballesteros

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s