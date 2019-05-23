Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Gritty is once again being recognized for being one of the best in the business. The Philadelphia Flyers mascot took home the “Best in Sports Social Media” award at the 12th annual Sports Business Awards.
The awards ceremony held Wednesday night in New York City recognizes and celebrates those in the business of sports.
The furry orange monster took the stage to accept his award, and even made a “Game of Thrones” reference while holding a sign that read “Pour one out for my Dragon Queen.”
Others nominated in the “Best in Sports Social Media” category included “Friday Night Stripes”: Adidas/Intersport/Twitter, JuJu Smith-Schuster and the WWE.