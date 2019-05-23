PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – While many people will start to hit the road potentially as early as Thursday for the long holiday weekend, the majority of folks will likely get Memorial Day weekend started on Friday. If you are staying in the immediate vicinity of Philadelphia or heading to the typical vacation towns for those of us in the Delaware Valley, you should expect wonderful weather all weekend long.

While thunderstorms and even a threat for severe weather is going to be out there on Thursday in the afternoon and evening, it will exit the area mainly through the nighttime hours tonight with a cold front pushing it all out to sea and allowing for high pressure to start to in as early as late tonight and really allowing the tranquil, comfortable weather take over starting on Friday and generally lasting all through Memorial Day on Monday.

If you are planning on staying in Philly and just relaxing at home or planning on going to a local parade or cookout, get ready for a wonderful couple of days. We are likely to experience sunny or generally sun-filled skies every day of the long weekend.

Our only hiccup in the immediate Philly area over the weekend is likely to come in the form of a few scattered showers or an isolated thunderstorm that could pop up starting on Saturday night with chances for the showers and storms persisting through Sunday as well.

However, the overall chances of the precipitation should remain low and it doesn’t look as though you will need to cancel any outdoor plans right now, just make sure to keep an eye out for some wet weather at times on Sunday during the day.

Temperatures for the next four days are going to be summer-like to say the least. We should look for highs near or above 80 degrees every day from Friday to Monday, with Sunday being the warmest as we reach a high of 88 degrees.

If you are a beach bum or a baby and you are ready to dip your toes in the water (I know I fall into this group), you are going to be just happy if not more so than the folks hanging out in Philly. The next four days along the coast will be just fantastic. Temperatures Friday and Saturday will hover in the 70s with plenty of sunshine before we are likely to rebound back into the 80s for the final two days of the weekend on Sunday and Monday.

A few extra clouds could be out there on Memorial Day itself but we not looking at any kind of rain or precipitation to hinder your plans down the shore at this time. The biggest thing to remember as you head out onto the sand for the first time this season (at least for many of us) is to lather on the sunscreen.

Finally, if the shore isn’t your thing and you are more of an outdoors persona and want to hit up the Poconos this weekend, I say hop to it! It should be great up north of the city this extended weekend as well. As you might expect temperatures will be slightly cooler than the rest of the region but that doesn’t mean it will be any less wonderful to get out and enjoy some time on the lake or hitting up any of the hiking trails across the northeast part of the state.

Right now it looks as though Friday and Monday are going to be the best days out of the next four. Friday, high temperatures are likely o stay in the upper 60s to only around 70 and with humidity that should be relatively low, it will be a fantastic day in the mountains. Monday will be more of the same with sunny skies and highs in the middle 70s. However, the humidity could be a bit higher for Memorial Day itself.

Sandwiched in between these two gorgeous afternoons are Saturday and Sunday. While they both are looking pretty nice in general, they will not be as good as the bookends days of Friday and Monday. Saturday the humidity will be on the rise and temperatures will be in the lower 70s with generally sunny skies. However, on Saturday night a front could drop into the region and bring the chance for a shower or even thunderstorm in the overnight hours into Sunday. The best chance to see rain for the holiday weekend is going to come to the Poconos on Sunday. We should look for partly cloudy skies throughout the afternoon with a few showers passing through from time to time as well. Temperatures Sunday afternoon will climb to near 80.

Overall you really cannot go wrong with anywhere you chose to hang out this weekend, as long as you with good company and enjoying yourself. Hope everyone has a nice unofficial start to the Summer season this weekend.