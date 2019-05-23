  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Memorial Day Weekend, Recall, Talkers


(CNN) — If you’re planning on firing up the grill this Memorial Day weekend, you may want to double-check your meat products before you get a very un-festive surprise. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service has issued a recall for more than 62,000 pounds of raw beef due to E. coli concerns.

Here are some things to keep in mind when checking your labels:

The meat was packaged at the Aurora Packing Company, Inc in North Aurora, Illinois on April 19, but was shipped nationwide for distribution.

According to the USDA’s announcement, the products being recalled have the establishment number “EST. 788” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The recall includes more than 40 products, most of which are cuts of steak, like ribeyes, as well as ribs and brisket cuts.
Here’s a full list.

The USDA also points out that people sometimes like to freeze cuts of meat for future use, so if you’ve socked away some beef in your backup freezer recently, you may want to check that as well.

The possible E. coli contamination was discovered after a random sampling, and the USDA says there have been no reported cases of illness related to this recall.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s