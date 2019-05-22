NEWARK, Del. (CBS) – A man has been arrested after sexually assaulting a woman in Newark, Delaware, police say. The incident happened inside the victim’s apartment on O’Daniel Avenue, around 8:40 a.m. on Saturday.
Police say 27-year-old Luis Rivera, of Penns Grove, New Jersey, began physically and sexually assaulting the victim after unlawfully entering her apartment.
The victim reported waking up Saturday to Rivera inside without her letting him in, according to police. She identified Rivera as an acquaintance.
After trying to talk with her, Rivera allegedly became angry and began choking her before proceeding to sexually assault her, police said. She was able to free herself from Rivera and went straight to police.
On Monday, police arrested Rivera in Middletown, Delaware,.
Rivera has been charged with rape and strangulation.