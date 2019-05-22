Comments
NORTH BERGEN, N.J. (CBS) — Check out this frightening scene inside of a New Jersey parking garage. A dump truck fell through the upper level of a facility in North Bergen around noon Wednesday.
According to a township spokesperson, the dump truck was filled with construction debris and was too heavy, causing part of the garage to collapse.
It landed on a ramp below. No other vehicles were damaged, and no one was hurt.