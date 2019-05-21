Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Seven years after her death, Whitney Houston is set to go on tour. The singer’s estate announced plans for “An Evening with Whitney” tour that will feature a 3D hologram of the late pop star.
Houston passed away in 2012 at the age of 48.
The hologram tour will have recordings of Houston’s songs along with a full band and backup singers.
BASE, the company behind the hologram, also created holograms for Roy Orbison, Buddy Holly and Maria Callas.
The Houston hologram tour is expected to hit the road next year.