  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMCBS Evening News
    7:00 PMInside Edition
    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMNCIS
    9:00 PMBlood & Treasure
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Offbeat, Talkers, Whitney Houston Hologram


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Seven years after her death, Whitney Houston is set to go on tour. The singer’s estate announced plans for “An Evening with Whitney” tour that will feature a 3D hologram of the late pop star.

Houston passed away in 2012 at the age of 48.

Celebrity Chef José Andrés Wants To Hire Lunchroom Worker Fired For Giving Free Food To Student

The hologram tour will have recordings of Houston’s songs along with a full band and backup singers.

BASE, the company behind the hologram, also created holograms for Roy Orbison, Buddy Holly and Maria Callas.

The Houston hologram tour is expected to hit the road next year.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s