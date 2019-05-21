LIVE RESULTS:2019 Pennsylvania Primary Election
By CBS3 Staff
DOVER, N.J. (CBS) — Three Dover Police Officers are on leave after cellphone video shows a young man being repeatedly punched by officers. The incident happened this past weekend.

The video shows 19-year-old Morristown, N.J. native Cyprian Luke being held down and punched in the face multiple times before he was taken into custody.

This all unfolded in front of the police station after Luke was confronted as he and his friend were on their way to get a tattoo.

Police say they had an arrest warrant for him on a domestic case.

“They didn’t tell him he had a warrant for his arrest, they just tackled him to the ground and pepper sprayed him, he wasn’t resisting at all he was trying to cover his face because they kept punching him,” said one witness said.

“I urge everyone to show restraint until all the facts come out and an independent investigated is completed,” said Dover’s Mayor James Dodd.

A protest was held Sunday across the street from the police station where the incident took place.

