LIVE RESULTS:2019 Pennsylvania Primary Election

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After months of campaigning, polls are closed and results are beginning to pour in for the 2019 Pennsylvania primary election. Among the most hotly-contested races are the mayoral and sheriff races in Philadelphia.

Pennsylvania Primary Election: Philadelphia Mayoral, Sheriff Contests Among Races To Watch

Can mayor Jim Kenney fend off two Democratic challengers in his bid for a second term? Will Philadelphia elect its first ever woman sheriff?

Stick with CBSPhilly.com for up-to-date live results from Tuesday’s election. This page will be updated regularly throughout the evening as races are called.

Mayor – Democratic (Citywide)

  • Jim Kenney [incumbent]
  • Alan Butkovitz
  • Anthony Hardy Williams

Mayor – Republican (Citywide)

  • Billy Ciancaglini

Sheriff – Democratic (Citywide)

  • Rochelle Bilal
  • Malika Rahman
  • Larry King Sr
  • Jewell Williams [incumbent]

Council at Large – Democratic (Citywide)

Vote for no more than 5:

  • Adrián Rivera-Reyes
  • Deja Lynn Alvarez
  • Helen Gym
  • Ogbonna Paul Hagins
  • Fernando Treviño
  • Eryn Santamoor
  • Joseph A Diorio
  • Hena Veit
  • Billy Thompson
  • Beth Finn
  • Latrice Y Bryant
  • Allan Domb
  • Katherine Gilmore Richardson
  • Erika Almirón
  • Bobbie Curry
  • Isaiah Thomas
  • Vinny Black
  • Wayne Edmund Dorsey
  • Edwin Santana
  • Mark Ross
  • Devon Cade
  • Sandra Dungee Glenn
  • Derek S Green
  • Wayne Allen
  • Justin DiBerardinis
  • Fareed Abdullah
  • Asa Khalif
  • Ethelind Baylor

Council at Large – Republican (Citywide)

Vote for not more than 5:

  • Al Taubenberger
  • Dan Tinney
  • Matt Wolfe
  • Bill Heeney
  • David Oh
  • Drew Murray
  • Irina M Goldstein

