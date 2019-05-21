LIVE RESULTS:2019 Pennsylvania Primary Election

Comments
Council at Large – Democratic (Citywide)
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After months of campaigning, polls are closed and results are beginning to pour in for the 2019 Pennsylvania primary election. Among the most hotly-contested races are the mayoral and sheriff races in Philadelphia.
Pennsylvania Primary Election: Philadelphia Mayoral, Sheriff Contests Among Races To Watch
Can mayor Jim Kenney fend off two Democratic challengers in his bid for a second term? Will Philadelphia elect its first ever woman sheriff?
Stick with CBSPhilly.com for up-to-date live results from Tuesday’s election. This page will be updated regularly throughout the evening as races are called.
Mayor – Democratic (Citywide)
- Jim Kenney [incumbent]
- Alan Butkovitz
- Anthony Hardy Williams
Mayor – Republican (Citywide)
- Billy Ciancaglini
Sheriff – Democratic (Citywide)
- Rochelle Bilal
- Malika Rahman
- Larry King Sr
- Jewell Williams [incumbent]
Council at Large – Democratic (Citywide)
Vote for no more than 5:
- Adrián Rivera-Reyes
- Deja Lynn Alvarez
- Helen Gym
- Ogbonna Paul Hagins
- Fernando Treviño
- Eryn Santamoor
- Joseph A Diorio
- Hena Veit
- Billy Thompson
- Beth Finn
- Latrice Y Bryant
- Allan Domb
- Katherine Gilmore Richardson
- Erika Almirón
- Bobbie Curry
- Isaiah Thomas
- Vinny Black
- Wayne Edmund Dorsey
- Edwin Santana
- Mark Ross
- Devon Cade
- Sandra Dungee Glenn
- Derek S Green
- Wayne Allen
- Justin DiBerardinis
- Fareed Abdullah
- Asa Khalif
- Ethelind Baylor
Council at Large – Republican (Citywide)
Vote for not more than 5:
- Al Taubenberger
- Dan Tinney
- Matt Wolfe
- Bill Heeney
- David Oh
- Drew Murray
- Irina M Goldstein