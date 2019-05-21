



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With just a few hours to go before the polls close, some polling places experienced a few hiccups Tuesday.

“It’s very important to get out and vote today,” one voter said.

A steady stream of people were filing into the polling place at The Academy at Palumbo on 11th and Catherine Streets in South Philly. But two voting machines were not properly working at the start of the day.

Pennsylvania Primary Election: Everything You Need To Know On Election Day

John Rose was there as the judge of elections tried to handle the situation.

“They came out and told the people that the machines were broke down and told people to come back later to vote,” Rose, a South Philadelphia resident, said.

Eventually, paper ballots were used for an hour-and-a-half.

Over at the polling place at Mummers Museum in South Philly, some were decked out in their election best.

“I always wear ‘We The People’ because it’s so important. We are the people, it’s our government and this is the way we have a say in our government,” South Philadelphia resident Joane Duckingfield said.

Pennsylvania Primary Election: Philadelphia Mayoral, Sheriff Contests Among Races To Watch

In Philadelphia, the Democratic primary for mayor is getting most of the attention. Mayor Jim Kenney is running for a second term.

He voted at the Painted Bride Art Center in Center City. He faces a challenge from state Sen. Anthony Williams — who voted in West Philadelphia — and former City Controller Alan Butkovitz — who voted at Saint Thomas Church in the Northeast.

The winner will take on Republican Billy Ciancaglini in November. No incumbent mayor has lost an election in Philly in at least the last 60 years.

“I think a lot of Philadelphians do not understand that the primary is the election. Eighty-percent of us are Democrats and who we pick in the primary really are the people who are going to get chosen in November,” Northern Liberties resident Amy Roat said.

Another big race to watch is the city council race as all 17 city council seats in Philadelphia are open.