



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There’s a contagious disease outbreak happening in Pennsylvania. The Pennsylvania Department of Health said Monday that cases of hepatitis A are going up in most parts of the state, and Philadelphia and Allegheny Counties are being especially hard hit.

Hepatitis A is a liver disease which is caused by a virus that can be spread by eating contaminated food, through sexual contact and drug use.

Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine has declared an outbreak of hepatitis A, with 171 cases in 36 counties since January 2018.

Between January and March of this year, up to 50 cases have been reported, according to the state’s health department.

“It is highly contagious,” said Levine. “It is spread person-to-person after ingesting the virus.”

Levine doesn’t know what’s caused the hepatitis A spike, but it could be related to the opioid epidemic.

Symptoms can include fever, loss of appetite, nausea and jaundice, and can last several weeks or months. Many people infected do not experience any symptoms.

“It’s important to remember this is not spread through casual contact, sitting next to someone or hugging someone who’s infected,” said Levine.

While Philadelphia and Allegheny Counties have the biggest increase in hepatitis A cases, it’s happening throughout much of the state.

“The most important message I can convey is that hepatitis A is a vaccine-preventable illness,” said Levine. “We can prevent this illness with a very safe vaccine.”

By declaring an outbreak, the state will be eligible for federal funds to buy additional vaccines, if needed.

The state has vaccine clinics for anyone who needs a shot to prevent hepatitis. If you’ve been exposed, there is no treatment and your doctor can monitor and treat your symptoms.

Levine noted that neighboring states of Ohio and West Virginia have seen more than 2,000 cases since January 2018.

The department has launched enhanced hepatitis A information, including an interactive map with vaccine clinics on its website at health.pa.gov.

If you think you may have been exposed to hepatitis A, contact your physician for further testing. If you are uninsured or underinsured, contact 1-877-PA-HEALTH to find a state health center nearest you where you can be tested and monitored.