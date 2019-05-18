



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The schedule says the Eagles have 16 games coming up this season. It says there will be some challenges, like the three-week stretch when the Eagles host the Bears, defending Super Bowl champion Patriots and Seahawks.

But a closer look says the Eagles will actually be tested six times: Week 6 at Minnesota, Oct. 13; Week 7 at Cowboys, Oct. 20; Week 9 vs. Chicago, Nov. 3; Week 11 vs. New England, Nov. 17; Week 12 vs. Seahawks, Nov. 24; and Week 16 vs. Cowboys, Dec. 22.

Two of those six games are away, and very winnable.

It is possible, though improbable, given the injury factor making the twists and turns of an NFL season virtually unpredictable, that the Eagles could go 16-0.

Here’s why: Given the Eagles’ depth on the offensive and defensive lines, a healthy, 100-percent Carson Wentz and far more offensive weapons than they’ve had in the past, the Birds will be very good. They’re going to be at least a 12- to 13-win team.

Washington and the New York Giants are train wrecks. Atlanta is 0-3 against the Eagles in its last three games, and that could be a possible road bump. Other than Aaron Rodgers, the Green Bay Packers will be learning a new system under first-year head coach Matt LaFleur.

The Eagles have the AFC East on their schedule, and besides the Patriots, the whole division is a mess. And who’s to say that Tom Brady suddenly doesn’t look like what most 42-year-olds do by the time the Eagles get them in November?

The schedule says 16 games. The Eagles may only have to win six. The rest, on paper, look like gimmes.

If Wentz can stay upright and healthy, and that’s the key to 2019, it’s not so far-fetched that the Eagles could go 16-0.

The pieces are there at the NovaCare Complex.

Just as the winning pieces are as abundantly absent for most of their 2019 opposition. It makes for interesting conjecture, in a league where tanking seems to have seeped in.