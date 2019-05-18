PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania State Rep. Brian Sims released an apology for his behavior in videos of confrontations he had outside of a Center City Planned Parenthood. Sims says he recognizes his behavior was aggressive and he admits he acted in an inappropriate way.
“My emotions took over because I was, and am, angry,” said Sims. “I’m angry that despite abortion being legal everywhere, anti-choice zealots are causing panic, anger, confusion, and rage for so many women.”
Sims posted two videos on Facebook and one showed him harassing a woman quietly praying outside of the Planned Parenthood facility located on the corner of 12th and Locust Streets in Center City last month.
In another video, he asked viewers to identify four teenagers, even offering payment for the information. He also demanded to know where a man lived.
“I should not have disrespected Planned Parenthood’s policies of not engaging with protesters. For that, I’m absolutely sorry,” said Sims.
He states he will continue to vow to protect women’s rights and is committed to being a better advocate and ally for women’s rights.