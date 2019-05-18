PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man is dead and another is fighting for his life after police say they were shot in a double shooting. The incident happened shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday on the 2000 block of Orthodox Street in the city’s East Frankford section.
Police say a 17-year-old boy was pronounced on the scene after suffering multiple gunshot wounds to his chest.
A 21-year-old man was rushed to the hospital in “extremely critical condition” after being shot several times throughout his body.
Authorities did recover a weapon at the scene but are unsure if it was used in the shooting.
No arrests have been made at this time and no word if there are any suspects.
Police are actively investigating the double shooting.
