BREAKING:17-year-old boy dead in East Frankford double shooting, police say
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMRansom
    10:00 PM48 Hours
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm Saturday
    11:35 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    12:35 AMNCIS: New Orleans
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man is dead and another is fighting for his life after police say they were shot in a double shooting. The incident happened shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday on the 2000 block of Orthodox Street in the city’s East Frankford section.

Police say a 17-year-old boy was pronounced on the scene after suffering multiple gunshot wounds to his chest.

A 21-year-old man was rushed to the hospital in “extremely critical condition” after being shot several times throughout his body.

Authorities did recover a weapon at the scene but are unsure if it was used in the shooting.

No arrests have been made at this time and no word if there are any suspects.

Several People Hospitalized After Vehicle Overturns At Neshaminy Mall, Police Say

Police are actively investigating the double shooting.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s