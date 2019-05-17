Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was shot outside a 7-Eleven in Fishtown after a fight, police say. It happened on the 1000 block of North Delaware Avenue, just after 1 a.m. Friday.
Police tell Eyewitness News, the 43-year-old victim is in stable condition with a gunshot wound to his arm.
Police are looking at surveillance video, hoping to identify the shooter.