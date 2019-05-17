



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Amid a rise in gun violence in Philadelphia, one police department is making it a priority to get out and engage with the community. From karaoke to coffee to a GED surprise, Philadelphia police officers with the 18th District are doing it all to connect with those they serve and protect.

Police in the 18th District say it’s simple, it’s about staying connected to the community while taking their input how to keep all neighborhoods safe.

The video has since gone viral.

Surprise ‼️ when the police arrived with her son! Little did she know it was great news 🎓😊 Ruben has successfully passed The GED program is offered by the Philadelphia police 18th District SOAR Program Congratulations. Ruben was the finished the program in just 3 weeks 🙌🎓 pic.twitter.com/Rwx8Vr9HZK — PPD 18th District (@PPD18Dist) May 15, 2019

Ruben Beck teamed up with Philadelphia Police to show up at his mother’s Southwest Philadelphia doorstep with a surprise that she could never forget.

“He got me really good,” Danielle Beck-Lyons, Ruben’s mother, said. “Initially he texted me and said, ‘I got into some trouble. The cops are gonna take me if you’re not outside in two minutes.'”

The 17-year-old pretended as if he was getting arrested to only reveal that he actually just earned his high school diploma on time.

“I just keep rewatching the video because it was priceless,” Philadelphia Police Sgt. Sharone Johnson said, “and just to see her get up and give him a hug – it was amazing.”

Johnson heads the Philadelphia Police Department’s 18th District’s high school diploma program.

Forty students are registered, including Ruben.

Ruben’s mother says he left his traditional high school classes because of bullying.

“He didn’t need to be in a setting where the kids were bullying and fighting all the time,” Beck-Lyons said. “So he was at a place where he was calm and focused and that’s how he ended up getting his diploma.”

It’s an achievement from a bond built with Johnson.

“Out of all of the officers I met in my life, some good, some bad,” Ruben said, “she might be the best one. Like it’s very positive, like if I need her, she’s there.”

The GED program is just one of many community outreach initiatives led by the 18th District since January.

“We’re finally getting a glance into a positive perspective in the police force,” Alexis Wiggins said.

Now in its second week, “Karaoke With Cops” is catching on fast.

Some line dancing w/ residents & cops in West Philly as @PhillyPolice @PPD18Dist officers host 2nd Karaoke with Cops at 52nd & Market Strrets; Community outreach event happening now every Friday, same corner from 12pm-2pm @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/S9BltYR9Qp — Chantee Lans CBS Philadelphia (@ChanteeLans) May 17, 2019

“I’ve been singing on street corners for a while, outside of work,” Officer Shamssadeen Baucman said, “and I figured I’d bring it into something we could do at work.”

“This is even better than I imagined. Fifty-second and Market is a wonderful area, but it has some troubles,” Philadelphia Police Capt. Matthew Gillespie said. “To be able to police but also engage in a community in a form of music, which everybody loves no matter who you are, is really great.”

Police in the 18th District will also hold a job fair and continue a popular event called Haircuts for Homeless.

