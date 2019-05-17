NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) – Police are looking for a man accused of robbing a female Lyft driver in New Castle, Delaware. The alleged crime happened on West Commons Boulevard, near East Basin Road, around 9:45 a.m. Thursday.
Investigators say the driver picked up the man at the Penn Mart Shopping Center, located at 101 E. Basin Rd. He then asked her to pull over, letting her know that he would walk the rest of the way.
That’s when, police say, the man pulled out a sharp object and placed it on her neck, while he went through her purse.
The suspect fled with cash from the victim’s purse. The victim was not injured.
The suspect is described as a black male, 30 to 35 years of age, wearing a dark-hooded sweatshirt and sunglasses.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Cpl. J. Decowski at Troop 2 by calling 302-834-2620. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the Delaware Crime Stoppers website.