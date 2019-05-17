51-Year-Old Man Suffers 2nd Degree Burns In Kensington House Fire

By CBS3 Staff
Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – One person is hurt in a house fire in Kensington overnight. The flames broke out just after 12:30 a.m. Friday on the 2200 block of Sepviva Street.

Crews arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the second floor of the home.

They got the flames under control in less than 15 minutes.

A 51-year-old man suffered second-degree burns.

No word on what caused the fire.

