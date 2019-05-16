  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Two high school students were taken to the hospital after police say they consumed a chocolate chip cookie laced with an unknown narcotic. The incident happened at Parkway West High School around noon Thursday in the city’s Mill Creek section.

Police say an 18-year-old woman and a 17-year-old girl were given a chocolate chip cookie laced with a narcotic.

Both were transported to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and are in stable condition.

It’s unclear at this time if any arrests have been made.

