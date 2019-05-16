



MALVERN, Pa. (CBS) – Shoppers are creeped out after a peeping Tom is arrested for drilling holes in the fitting rooms at several local Target stores in Montgomery and Chester Counties. Police arrested the suspect inside a fitting room at a Target in West Pottsgrove.

A women’s dressing room inside the Target is filled with holes that were allegedly drilled by 41-year-old Sean Anderson, of Elverson.

“My kids change in there all the time,” a woman said.

“Won’t be changing in Target anytime soon,” another woman said.

Court documents containing West Pottsgrove Police Department’s affidavit of probable cause lays out how it happened.

On May 4, the drilled holes were first spotted.

Then, on May 9, an employee called police after allegedly spotting Anderson drilling holes in the same spot where they were once filled.

When officers arrived, they found Anderson in the men’s section with a small piece of gray foam in his pocket, the same material pulled from the hole.

“It makes me feel good that he was caught in the act at least,” shopper Renee Skaer said. “So hopefully not a lot of women were affected by it here, but it’s still scary.”

Anderson was arrested and charged with criminal mischief and possession of an instrument of crime — both misdemeanors.

CBS3 knocked on Anderson’s door in Chester County, but there was no answer.

Target had plenty to say in response to his alleged actions, however.

The company released a statement, reading in part, “At Target, we have no tolerance for this behavior in our stores. Last week, we discovered that fitting rooms had been tampered with in several Montgomery County stores.”

There is also a similar scene of filled drilled holes inside a Target in Malvern.

“There’s something seriously mentally wrong with him, that’s my take on the situation,” shopper Joe Mouat said.

Investigators close to the case say more charges could come.

Anderson is due back in court next Thursday.

CBS3’s Chantee Lans contributed to this report.