PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are searching for a man who allegedly attempted to abduct a 10-year-old boy. The incident happened at approximately 5:17 p.m. Thursday on the 2800 block of Michael Road in Northeast Philadelphia.
According to police, the suspect was driven a black four-door sedan when he exited his vehicle and began walking toward the boy.
The suspect allegedly said to the boy, “I got something for you,” and then the boy ran home.
Police say the suspect is a white man who’s approximately 5-foot-9 and 160 pounds. He was wearing a black shirt and blue shorts.
If you have any information about the incident, call police at 215-686-3080.