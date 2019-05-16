  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Camden News, Local, Local TV, New Jersey news


CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) – A new outdoor beer garden is open for business in Camden. The Camden Arts Yard is located at 317 Market Street and it’s just around the corner from where Frank Sinatra signed his first record deal and where the first record player was invented.

Aaron McCargo Jr. is the head chef.

McCargo Jr. is widely known for winning the fourth season of “Food Network Star.”

The beer garden has created about 30 full- and-part-time jobs.

There are plans to hire at least 25 more people as well.

