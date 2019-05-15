Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — In the 2020 race for president, Joe Biden has a big lead over his rivals for the Democratic nomination. That’s according to a Quinnipiac University survey of Pennsylvania voters.
The poll also shows, in a head-to-head match-up, the former vice president leads President Donald Trump by 11 points — 53% to 42%.
Everything You Need To Know About Joe Biden’s Campaign Kickoff Rally In Philadelphia
Senator Bernie Sanders has a seven-point advantage over President Trump.
Biden is the white Obama have you been poll. Guess what you have not. He is a loser. Keep him in Delaware. (wherethenewsis com)