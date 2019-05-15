By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:2020 Presidential Election, Donald Trump, Joe Biden, Offbeat, Talkers


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — In the 2020 race for president, Joe Biden has a big lead over his rivals for the Democratic nomination. That’s according to a Quinnipiac University survey of Pennsylvania voters.

The poll also shows, in a head-to-head match-up, the former vice president leads President Donald Trump by 11 points — 53% to 42%.

Senator Bernie Sanders has a seven-point advantage over President Trump.

