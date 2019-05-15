Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Why just drink a signature latte from Dunkin’ Donuts when you can wear it? Starting Wednesday, Dunkin’ is introducing eight nail polish colors inspired by new signature lattes and seasonal Baskin-Robbins ice cream-flavored coffees.
The company is collaborating with Lauren B. Beauty, a vegan-friendly nail polish company.
Limited-edition colors will include Cocoa Mocha, Caramel Craze and Blueberry Crisp. There will also be Butter Pecan, Pistachio Almond Fudge and Banana Split.
To make this even sweeter, any guest who visits a participating salon and select a Dunkin’ color will receive a $3 Dunkin’ gift card.