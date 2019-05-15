PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Cyclists came together to pay tribute on Wednesday night. They took part in a special bike ride to remember those who have been killed or injured while cycling.

The names of five bicyclists who were killed in our area within the past year were read out loud.

The lead bicycle, with its poignant statement at the ready, and at least 200 cyclists gathered at the steps of the Art Museum Steps.

This is the 15th year of this event, meant to bring awareness to road safety in our region.

“To honor people killed or injured on bikes and also to show that bicyclists have a right to the road as well,” organizer Ray Scheinfeld said.

Five people have died in the past 12 months; countless others have been injured.

“Car hit me from the rear, luckily I wasn’t killed,” one cyclist said.

The numbers are a significant drop though, compared to the 11 who died the year prior.

One of those killed then was Emily Fredricks, who was crushed by a trash truck in Center City in November 2017.

“It’s a sad ride unfortunately, but hopefully with positive results,” Richard Fredricks said.

Richard and Laura are Emily’s parents and say it’s not a one-way street when it comes to safety.

“You have to obey the laws just like the cars are doing,” Richard added. “We know that’s an issue out there too. It’s the culture that has to change. It’s not just the bicycles. It’s the cars and bikes together and we just have to coexist.”

That means watching your speed when behind the wheel and obeying traffic laws if you’re pushing the pedals.

Considerate driving and riding, perhaps keeping this message from Emily’s father in the back of your mind:

“You have to think for just two seconds about losing a loved one and your whole disposition will change.”