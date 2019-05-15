PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Bryce Harper can’t seem to please Philadelphia Phillies fans lately as the boo birds came out once again Tuesday night.
The Phillies survived a scare when Harper made a sliding catch on a foul ball to right field and banged his left knee into the wall in the sixth. Harper came up limping but remained in the game and made an almost identical catch to end the inning. He received a standing ovation only to get booed after striking out again in the eighth.
Baseball Report: Is Bryce Harper Worth The Money To The Phillies?
“It’s a little sore,” Harper said, adding he doesn’t know yet if he can play Wednesday.
Harper now leads the majors in strikeouts at 56 after striking out two more times during Tuesday night’s 6-1 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers. However, he did also walk twice to increase his National League lead to 33.
After starting out hot, Harper has been mired in a slump. His batting average is down to .219 and he is striking out at an incredibly high clip.
Is It Time To Worry About Bryce Harper?
Harper is hitless in his last 14 at-bats.
(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)