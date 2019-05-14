



MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – The search is on for a pair of police impersonators in Montgomery County. Authorities say the fake officers pulled over a delivery driver and stole packages out of his truck Tuesday.

It happened on the 5100 block of Militia Hill Road in the Plymouth Meeting section of Whitemarsh Township.

An unmarked police vehicle is generally defined as one without decals and a loud siren or lights fixed to the roof’s exterior.

Eyewitness News asked drivers what they would do if they were unsure about one trying to pull them over.

“I haven’t been pulled over in a long time, but I think I’d be scared to get out,” one woman said.

“I would actually pull into a public place making sure that there are other people around,” Monica Holmes said.

But the 5100 block of Militia Hill Road is hardly that.

According to Whitemarsh Township Police, it was at this location where a courier driver was pulled over around 7:45 a.m. by two men in a dark-colored sedan.

Investigators say the men followed the courier out of the corporate park where the business is located and used flashing lights to make out like they were law enforcement.

“It’s definitely scary knowing there’s someone around here impersonating a police officer,” a man said.

In this case the suspects ordered the driver out of his delivery van before stealing an undisclosed number of packages slated for delivery.

The driver was not hurt and able to return back to his place of work nearby.

Police are still searching for the vehicle and suspects.