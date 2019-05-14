By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA, PA (CBS) — For those patiently waiting for warmer weather to arrive, Tuesday is Free Cone Day at Haagen-Dazs. To celebrate the special day, stop into participating locations around the area for a free scoop of ice cream from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Patrons will be able to choose a scoop of their favorite flavor in either a cup, wafer cone or sugar cone.

The brand is dedicating Free Cone Day to the honey bees that help make the shop’s ice cream flavors like honey, vanilla, and strawberry.

Find a participating location near you, here.

