PHILADELPHIA, PA (CBS) — For those patiently waiting for warmer weather to arrive, Tuesday is Free Cone Day at Haagen-Dazs. To celebrate the special day, stop into participating locations around the area for a free scoop of ice cream from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Patrons will be able to choose a scoop of their favorite flavor in either a cup, wafer cone or sugar cone.
The brand is dedicating Free Cone Day to the honey bees that help make the shop’s ice cream flavors like honey, vanilla, and strawberry.
Find a participating location near you, here.