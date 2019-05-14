ASTON, Pa. (CBS) — An elderly woman crashed her SUV through a brick wall at the Wells Fargo bank in Aston, Delaware County on Tuesday afternoon, trapping three tellers. The bank has been condemned as an unsafe structure by the Aston Township Building and Code Department following the crash.
The accident happened on the 3500 block of Concord Road around 2:30 p.m.
Video from Chopper 3 shows the aftermath when the vehicle crashed into a brick wall at the bank.
It’s not known how the elderly woman lost control of her vehicle.
According to officials, three tellers were trapped because the door to the room they were in got destroyed in the crash and was blocked. No one inside the bank was injured.
The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
The bank has been condemned and could be closed for the next several days as crews work to remove the SUV from the building and fix the gaping hole.
CBS3’s Kimberly Davis contributed to this report.