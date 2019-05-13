PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson is promising space tourism is just around the corner. Branson announced he is moving all of the company’s staff and vehicles from Mojave Air and Space Port in California to New Mexico by this summer.
The move is sparking hope for new economic, tourism and job opportunities.
“In saying yes to Spaceport America and yes to Virgin Galactic, New Mexico has said yes to inward investment, yes to education, and yes to technological innovation,” Branson said.
But Branson has made predictions in the past.
He pledged his company’s first space flight would take place within a year and a half back in 2008, again in 2009, and again in 2011.
He also promised launches within the year in 2013 and twice in 2014, but they never happened.