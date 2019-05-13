CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying the owner of this truck. Police are calling it a vehicle of interest in the damage or destruction of Verizon cables in many South Jersey towns.
Eyewitnesses say they saw a person exit the truck on April 28 in Cherry Hill and sever a Verizon cable. There have been at least 10 incidents in Burlington and Camden Counties, which have become increasingly frequent over the past few weeks.
In some instances, customers were without services for nearly 24 hours.
“This criminal activity is more than just an inconvenience, these are life-threatening actions that are putting lives at risk,” said Mike Mason, Verizon’s chief security officer. “We will tolerate it. We’re actively working with law enforcement and intend to pursue criminal charges.”
Verizon is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. The company says thousands of customers and business owners have been impacted.