BREAKING:2 people arrested in connection to murder of 70-year-old man in Frankford, police say
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    7:00 PMInside Edition
    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    8:30 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, New Jersey news, Verizon


CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying the owner of this truck. Police are calling it a vehicle of interest in the damage or destruction of Verizon cables in many South Jersey towns.

Credit: CBS3

Eyewitnesses say they saw a person exit the truck on April 28 in Cherry Hill and sever a Verizon cable. There have been at least 10 incidents in Burlington and Camden Counties, which have become increasingly frequent over the past few weeks.

In some instances, customers were without services for nearly 24 hours.

“This criminal activity is more than just an inconvenience, these are life-threatening actions that are putting lives at risk,” said Mike Mason, Verizon’s chief security officer. “We will tolerate it. We’re actively working with law enforcement and intend to pursue criminal charges.”

Verizon is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. The company says thousands of customers and business owners have been impacted.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s