TRENTON, NJ (CBS) — New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has signed legislation that eases restrictions on when childhood sexual abuse victims can seek damages in court. This comes after a wave of details last year about the abuse of minors in the Roman Catholic Church.
The legislation allows child victims to sue up until they turn 55 years old, or are within seven years of their first realization that the abused caused harm to them.
The current statute of limitations is 20 years old, or two years after first realization.
This new law also gives a two-year window to victims who were previously barred by the statute of limitations.