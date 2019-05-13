Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eagles fans check your calendars and set your alarms. The team announced that single-game tickets will go on sale Tuesday, May 14 at 10:00 a.m. Tickets will be available for all 10 possible home games (eight regular season, two preseason).
This year the Eagles have two primetime games at home, week 12 against the Seahawks and week 14 against the Giants.
They will also host the defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots on Sunday, Nov. 17.
Fans can purchase tickets at Philadelphia Eagles.com, Ticketmaster.com or by calling 1-800-745-3000.
There is a four ticket limit per household.
The Eagles open the regular season at home against Washington on Sunday, Sept. 9.
