By Erik Chambliss
Filed Under:Lincoln Financial Field, Local, Local TV, Philadelphia Eagles


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —  Eagles fans check your calendars and set your alarms. The team announced that single-game tickets will go on sale Tuesday, May 14 at 10:00 a.m. Tickets will be available for all 10 possible home games (eight regular season, two preseason).

This year the Eagles have two primetime games at home, week 12 against the Seahawks and week 14 against the Giants.

They will also host the defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots on Sunday, Nov. 17.

Eagles Score An ‘A’ With The NFL Draft

Fans can purchase tickets at Philadelphia Eagles.com, Ticketmaster.com or by calling 1-800-745-3000.

There is a four ticket limit per household.

The Eagles open the regular season at home against Washington on Sunday, Sept. 9.

You can view the Eagles’ schedule here. 

Erik Chambliss

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s