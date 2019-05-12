  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CNN) – “Avengers: Endgame” won the domestic box office for the third weekend in a row. The Disney and Marvel film brought in an estimated $63.1 million in North America this weekend.

That was enough to win the weekend over “Pokémon Detective Pikachu.” Warner Bros.’ live-action film set in the world of Pokémon notched an estimated $58 million domestically to take the No. 2 spot.

The film, which features Ryan Reynolds as the voice of Pikachu, was expected to make $50 million to $55 million at the North American box office this weekend, according to analysts.

As for “Endgame,” its climb to the top of the box office charts continues.

‘Avengers: Endgame’ Moviegoers Potentially Exposed To Measles In California

The superhero film, which shattered box office records with a $1.2 billion global opening last month, is the second-highest grossing film of all time. Only 2009’s “Avatar” has made more at the global box office.

“Endgame” has made $2.4 billion globally. It was the fastest film in history to make $2 billion. That includes $724 million domestically, which makes “Endgame” the third highest-grossing film in North American history.

Hollywood looks to end out May with a strong slate of films. “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum,” “Aladdin,” “Rocketman” and “Godzilla: King of Monsters” are all on the slate for the rest of the month.

“The competitive nature of the summer movie season is now starting to materialize,” Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at ComScore, told CNN Business.

‘Avengers: Endgame’ Crosses $2 Billion Mark In Record Time

The record-breaking success of “Endgame” and solid start for “Detective Pikachu” has helped jumpstart a sluggish year at the domestic box office.

The 2019 North American box office is down roughly 9.5% from the same time last year. Before “Endgame” was released, it was down roughly 17%.

(©Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company contributed to this report.)

