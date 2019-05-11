By CBS3 Staff
LAFAYETTE HILL, PA (CBS) — Police are searching for the suspect involved in an armed heist in Lafayette Hill. Police say he robbery happened at the Whitemarsh Pharmacy on the 500 block of Germantown Pike, Friday afternoon.

The suspect allegedly entered the pharmacy wearing “muslim garb” while showing a semi-automatic weapon.

After getting undisclosed amount of pain medication the suspect fled on foot.

Detectives have the person on surveillance video but have not made any arrests at this time.

