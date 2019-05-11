



BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – A Warminster woman has up to 15 years in state prison for a head-on DUI crash that killed her 8-year-old son and injured two others. Thirty-eight-year-old Kelly Anne Colbridge admitted she was under the influence of drugs and alcohol when she crashed head-on into another vehicle on the 300 block of Street Road in Upper Southampton on April 7, 2018.

Earlier this year, she pleaded guilty to charges of homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence, aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI and other related charges.

When emergency responders arrived to the scene, Colbridge didn’t mention her son Daniel Klaus in the back seat and pleaded for help only for herself.

Daniel was found unresponsive and in critical condition when township police checked the back seat themselves. He was flown to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia where he succumbed to his injuries on April 10.

Daniel’s death was ruled the result of severe head and neck injuries, including internal decapitation.

An investigation found Colbridge had been at a child’s birthday party and consumed several alcohol beverages, prior to the crash.

A blood test taken after the incident showed she had a blood alcohol level of .168 percent, more than twice the legal limit. The blood test also indicated the presence of clonazepam and metabolites of a muscle relaxer in quantities sufficient to cause significant impairment.

Police also found suboxone strips, loose pills, marijuana and drug paraphernalia in her purse.

“The defendant had all the choices in this case,” Deputy District Attorney Robert D. James said. “She could have chosen to not mix alcohol with central nervous system depressants and anxiety meds, but she did. She could have made the choice to have someone else driver her and her son hoe, but she did not.”

Deputy District Attorney James stated Colbridge has not taken full responsibility for the crash that killed her son and has shown no remorse for the injuries she caused to the couple traveling in the car she struck.

The couple’s injuries were so severe they had to miss their daughter’s bridal shower and have since racked up almost $200,000 in medical bills from treatments.

Judge Gary B. Gilman ordered Colbridge to do community service with Mothers Against Drunk Driving or a similar organization once she is out of prison.