



MILTON, Del. (CBS) — A $300 million merger is underway in the beer industry. Delaware’s Dogfish Head Brewery is merging with the Boston Beer Company — the makers of Sam Adams.

About 40 different exclusive craft beers made in Dogfish Head’s Delaware brewery draw about 100,000 people each year.

“It’s incredible. I’ve had all their beers but they’ve had so many so I’m trying new ones for the first time,” one man said.

Now, management is hoping a new business venture on tap for the brewery reaches more customers.

“News has been brewing for months now, we’re very excited,” Dogfish Head co-founder Mariah Calagione said.

Calagione is the co-founder of the business, with her husband, Sam Calagione, who Eyewitness News caught up with via FaceTime.

“For Dogfish Head lovers, it’ll be easier to find our beers coast-to-coast in time,” Sam Calagione said.

For the Calagiones, it’s about staying on top in a competitive industry. After Yuengling, Boston Beer Company was ranked second on the National Brewers Association’s list of the top 50 craft brewers last year. Dogfish Head came in at No. 13.

Exciting news to share today, we’re merging with our friends at Boston Beer @SamuelAdamsBeer 🍻 pic.twitter.com/HArzutLvdx — Dogfish Head Brewery (@dogfishbeer) May 9, 2019

Its success could be due to new craft beers they roll out, like Slightly Mighty.

“It was well received. We’ve already had to markedly increase production planning because of the great response,” Mariah Calagione said.

In a statement, Boston Beer founder and chairman Jim Koch said, “We believe we are creating the most dynamic and diverse American-owned platform for craft beer and beyond.”

Beer lovers familiar with both companies have mixed reactions.

“I just don’t want it to get corporate,” one beer drinker said. “They have a great taste here, keep it simple.”

“I don’t think the beer will change, it’s very good,” beer drinker Janet Zorsky said.

But leaders say the merger means opportunity, in more ways than one.

“We’ve always had a Beer & Benevolence component in terms of connecting with community and making sure we give back,” Calagione said.

And this new deal will help support local non-profits.

Dogfish Head will be keeping its name and location. The deal is expected to be completed later this year.