BREAKING:Police confirm the remains of a missing 70-year-old man were found inside his Frankford apartment.
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia Inquirer, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are looking for a thief who took a Philadelphia Inquirer truck for a joy ride in Northeast Philadelphia. The truck was taken just before 4 a.m. Friday from the city’s Holmesburg neighborhood.

According to police, the Philadelphia Inquirer truck was parked at the corner of Rhawn Street and Torresdale Avenue.

Suspect In Bucks County Explosions Out On Bail With Ankle Monitor

The truck was found abandoned just seven miles away on the 3100 block of Belgrade Street in Port Richmond.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s