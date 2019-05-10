Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are looking for a thief who took a Philadelphia Inquirer truck for a joy ride in Northeast Philadelphia. The truck was taken just before 4 a.m. Friday from the city’s Holmesburg neighborhood.
According to police, the Philadelphia Inquirer truck was parked at the corner of Rhawn Street and Torresdale Avenue.
The truck was found abandoned just seven miles away on the 3100 block of Belgrade Street in Port Richmond.
This is an ongoing investigation.