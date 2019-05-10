BREAKING:Police confirm the remains of a missing 70-year-old man were found inside his Frankford apartment.
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed 10 measures aimed at helping residents facing hunger into law. The Democrat signed the legislation Thursday alongside Democratic Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin, other lawmakers, and a handful of advocates.

Murphy described the measures as a “first step” in reducing how many people go hungry in New Jersey. Murphy says roughly one in 10 residents faces hunger.

Among the new laws is a measure requiring an “anti-hunger” link on all state websites providing information on emergency food services.

Another sets aside $1 million for a grant program to address food insecurity at public colleges.

A third establishes a task force to study food waste.

And one requires an awareness campaign on food waste.

The bills stem from Coughlin’s push to address hunger in the state.

