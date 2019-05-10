Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — No one likes getting caught in a heavy downpour, including primates. So when heavy rainfall hit North Carolina, it made a family of Western Lowland Gorillas at the a zoo run for cover.
Video shows a silverback gorilla — three adult females and two young males — seeking cover from the rain.
The gorilla family was clearly looking for a place to try and stay dry.
All of it happened as the mother gorillas were also protecting their babies from the rain.
By the look on the face of one of them, you can see they were not a big fan at all.