



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – One of two suspects are in custody after the remains of a 70-year-old Frankford man were found in a plastic storage bin inside his apartment on Thursday, police confirm. Police say the remains belong to Robert Derer, 70, who hadn’t been seen or heard from since Monday.

Family member’s reported Deer missing around 1 p.m. Thursday.

Derer reportedly left his apartment on the 1600 block of Fillmore Street to get pizza Monday evening and had not been seen or heard from since.

Officers showed up to the apartment on Thursday and noticed blood on the door.

Investigators were not able to enter the second floor apartment until they got a search warrant around 8 p.m.

While conducting a search, they found a large plastic bin with human remains inside.

Commissioner Richard Ross says Derer was assaulted in some way.

Investigators suspect Derer’s 28-year-old roommate and the roommate’s 25-year-old brother are involved.

The 28-year-old roommate is in custody but no charges have been filed yet.

Commissioner Ross says the roommate’s brother is in the hospital with a “problem,” and he will be questioned once he is released.

A neighbor says she’s worried about the safety of herself and neighbors.

“A little weird because we’re neighbors and things can go a little crazy next door to you,” Saquita Ruffin said. “I’m a little worried for the safety of my neighbors and myself.”

An investigation is ongoing.