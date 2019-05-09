PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are asking for the public’s helping locating a 33-year-old endangered adult. Authorities say Levi Pearson is autistic but highly functional.
Pearson was last seen Wednesday morning at the Grace Reformed Episcopal Church located on the 3600 block of Clifton Avenue in Collingdale.
Police say Pearson was headed to SpArc Services in Philadelphia’s Tioga neighborhood on Tuesday but was dropped off at the wrong location. Officials say he was dropped off at 23rd Street and Allegheny Avenue.
Pearson is 5-foot-6 and approximately 180 pounds.
He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt with blue jeans, gray hooded jacket and carrying a red-and-white lunch box.
He has gone missing several times in the past and has been located in Southwest and West Philadelphia.
According to police, Pearson has also previously been found in Upper Darby.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Northwest Detectives at 215-686-3353.