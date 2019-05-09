PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia may no longer prosecute drug possession as a crime. In a new interview, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner told “Axios on HBO” that he is considering rolling out a policy that would send people caught with drugs into treatment, instead of prison.

The policy would be the first of its kind in the nation.

“Possession is different than dealing, it’s different than carrying a bunch of drugs you intend to sell or deliver later, it’s just possession. We are talking about people who are using drugs, the vast majority of them suffering from addiction. I do not see value in convicting people like that, thereby making it harder for them to get a job,” said Krasner. “It seems to me to make a lot more sense to hold them accountable in ways that do not require a conviction. We are very close.”

The policy is reportedly not yet finalized.

“The DA believes that diversion is most often the best approach for dealing with simple drug possession, ideally to make sure that drug users get treatment for addiction as opposed to incarceration. We are considering ways to increase the use of these programs. But at this point, like the DA said, the idea is still under discussion. We expect to have more to announce soon, but at this time there is no written policy or timeline for implementation. It is still under development,” the DA’s office said in a statement.

There’s no time frame for when it may be rolled out.