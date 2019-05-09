Comments
NORTHFIELD, N.J. (CBS) — A warning for women tonight, after a runner was assaulted in an Atlantic County Park. It happened Tuesday after 4:30 p.m. at Birch Grove Park in Northfield.
A 28-year-old woman was running in the park when she says a man on the trail exposed himself and then lunged for her shirt collar.
She was able to get away and was not injured.
Police continue to search for the suspect, who is described as a 25- to 35-year-old man, approximately 5-foot-11, with a think build, round face, dark hair and a slight mustache.
Police remind joggers to exercise in groups and to use well-traveled areas.
If you have any information, call police at 609-641-3122.