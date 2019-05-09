By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Northfield news


NORTHFIELD, N.J. (CBS) — A warning for women tonight, after a runner was assaulted in an Atlantic County Park. It happened Tuesday after 4:30 p.m. at Birch Grove Park in Northfield.

Credit: CBS3

A 28-year-old woman was running in the park when she says a man on the trail exposed himself and then lunged for her shirt collar.

She was able to get away and was not injured.

Police continue to search for the suspect, who is described as a 25- to 35-year-old man, approximately 5-foot-11, with a think build, round face, dark hair and a slight mustache.

Police remind joggers to exercise in groups and to use well-traveled areas.

If you have any information, call police at 609-641-3122.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s