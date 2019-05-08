PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Philadelphia Phillies announced beloved chairman and former team president David Montgomery passed away Wednesday morning after a five-year battle against cancer. Montgomery was 72.
“David was one of Philadelphia’s most influential business and civic leaders in his generation,” said Phillies managing partner John Middleton. “For 25 years, he has been an invaluable business partner and, more importantly, an invaluable friend. He was beloved by everyone at the Phillies. Leigh and I are saddened beyond words at David’s passing and extend our love and sympathy to Lyn, his children and grandchildren.”
Montgomery’s Phillies career began in 1971, working in the ticket office during the day and helping operate the scoreboard at night. He was later named the marketing director and then director of sales. He was promoted to executive vice president after the 1981 season.
Montgomery took a short leave of absence as president and CEO in August 2014 after he was diagnosed with cancer in May 2014. He returned January 2015 and remained active in this role until his passing, attending many of the team’s 2019 spring training games in Clearwater, as well as this year’s home opener at Citizens Bank Park.
He is survived by his wife, Lyn; three children, Harry, Sam and Susa; one granddaughter, Elizabeth and two grandsons, Cameron and Will.
Funeral arrangements are pending.