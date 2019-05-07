PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Things at the Philadelphia Zoo are going to new heights with the opening of WildWorks Aerial Adventure. It’s a ride for all ages with two floors that allows for people to look at the animal kingdom underneath them.
First zoo keys, now an outdoor aerial adventure. It’s all happening at the zoo this summer.
WildWorks is an outdoor aerial adventure in which visitors can cross bridges and can on tracks about the animals.
“You’re going to go balancing through all different types of levels,” said a zoo employee, “so once you get up there it’s about exploring and being a little bit adventurous.”
In total, the whole course takes about 25 minutes.
“You need to channel your inner-animal once you’re up there exploring at the tree tops,” the employee said, “just like our animals do at the Philadelphia Zoo.”
You can find more information on the course on the zoo’s website.