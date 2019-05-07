BREAKING:Three People Injured After SUV Slams Into Side Of School Bus In Lionville, Officials Say
PHILADELPHIA (AP) – PATCO will run fewer trains and close seven stations in Philadelphia and southern New Jersey under a new overnight schedule that will put a police officer on each train. The regional rail carrier says the new “owl” schedules take effect Monday. They say the changes were motivated by safety concerns.

The new schedule calls for weekday trains to run every 60 minutes instead of every 45 minutes between midnight and 4:30 a.m. Trains will stop at all stations except one — 9th/10th and Locust — between midnight and 1 a.m.

On weekends, trains will operate every 45 minutes and make stops at all stations except 9/10th and Locust between midnight and 2 a.m. Trains will then run every 60 minutes and only stop at Lindenwold, Woodcrest, Ferry, Broadway, 8th and Market, and 15th/16th and Locust Stations.

