PHILADELPHIA (CNN) – A random coffee cup’s cameo in “Game of Thrones” was short-lived. After hawk-eyed viewers spotted an out-of-place coffee cup in Sunday night’s episode of “Game of Thrones,” the show’s creators quietly digitally removed the anachronism.

The characters in the show drink wine and giant’s milk, but apparently not coffee. The scene is now caffeine-less on HBO Go, which streams the show.

Here’s a close up.

A coffee cup on a table in the great hall of Winterfell in the fictional, very coffee-less realm of Westeros.

Twitter is convinced it’s a Starbucks cup, but it really could be from anywhere.

HBO acknowledged the error in a Monday tweet, revealing that fierce dragon queen Daenerys is more of a tea than coffee gal.

“The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake,” the show’s producers wrote. “#Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea.”

Executive producer Bernie Caulfield apologized for the slip-up in a Monday interview with WNYC.

“I can’t believe it. Our prop people and decorators are so, you know, so on it 1,000%,” Caulfield said. She added that, “if that’s the worst thing they’re finding, then we’re in good shape.”

She joked that “Westeros was the first place to actually have Starbucks — that’s a little known fact.”

‘Game Of Thrones’ Author Says Three Spinoff Shows Are In Works

There are now just two episodes left in the “Game of Thrones” finale, but fans probably won’t let this accidental coffee cup go for awhile.

