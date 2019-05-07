



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Tuesday has been a very violent night in the city. Three separate shootings left one man dead and several others hurt, including a young child.

One of the shootings took place on North Marshall Street in Fairhill. The others were both in Hunting Park — one on North Darien Street and the other at Broad Street and Hunting Park Avenue.

Police are working to find the people responsible for multiple shootings that all happened around the same time that sent at least six people to the hospital.

The first shooting happened just after 6:30 p.m. Police responded to a shooting on the 3800 block of North Darien Street. Officers arrived to find a 20-year-old man lying on the sidewalk, shot multiple times.

Police rushed him to the hospital, where he died a short time later. Thirteen spent shell casings were scattered across the crime scene.

According to police, that shooting may have been a result of a physical fight. Three other shooting victims were rushed to Temple University Hospital.

One of those three was shot on the 2800 block of Marshall Street.

Police were not able to speak with the other two shooting victims, who are currently in surgery. It’s unclear where they were shot.

HAPPENING NOW: A violent night in North Philly. One man is dead and multiple shooting victims were rushed to the hospital, including a 4-year-old who was hit by a stray bullet at the Sunoco at Broad Street and West Hunting Park. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/QlLHfqKmAq — Kimberly Davis CBS3 (@KimberlyDavisTV) May 8, 2019

Around the same time, police responded to another shooting on the 4100 block of North Broad Street. There were no victims, but they did find two shell casings and a 4-year-old boy who was hit by a stray bullet.

A 27-year-old man later showed up to the hospital after being shot by a stray bullet in the same location on North Broad Street. Police say it’s too soon to determine if the shootings are connected.

“We’re going to treat them all as isolated incidents until we can determine if there’s any relation,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said, “They are all in the same general part of the city.”

Police were able to find the intended target from the shooting at the Sunoco on North Broad Street. Detectives are currently interviewing him, as well as reviewing surveillance video.

If you have any information that could help the investigations, call police.