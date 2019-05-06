Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – We are going to see more of the Philly Pops over the next couple of years. The orchestra announced it will be playing regularly at The Met Philadelphia on North Broad Street on Monday.
The shows at The Met will include two Christmas performances.
The Philly Pops will also continue its main series at the Kimmel Center.
“I lived in Philly all my life and have often driven through this part of the city once known to all types of and kinds of live music venues, particularly jazz clubs,” said The Philly Pops President and CEO Frank Giordano.